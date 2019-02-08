English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
The Indian-origin girl and her mother claimed that the nose-piercing had religious symbolism and accused the school of discriminating against Hindus.
Source: YouTube screengrab
Loading...
Even as the country debates whether or not AR Rahman's daughter Khatija should choose to wear a niquaab, another controversy regarding an Indian woman's choice of apparel has started raging in Australia.
A Hindu girl studying in Perth's Aranmore Catholic College has been barred from coming to school until she removes her nose-piercing. 15-year-old Sanya Singhal is a Class 10 student and has been studying in Aranmore since Class 3, local news website West Australian reports.
According to Singhal's mother, the nose-piercing has religious symbolism. For many in India, especially Hindus, a nose-pin traditionally marks a girl's transition into womanhood. Sometimes, it can also symbolise matrimony.
Singhal is supposed to wear the nose pin for at least a year due to "religious reasons", the girl's mother insisted.
However, when Singhal tried to rejoin school this year, she was told to take the nose-pin off or go home. Despite producing a letter from her mother explaining the significance of the piercing, she was told to remove the item.
Singhal's mother has raised her concerns with the school's principal and even offered to cover her daughter's nose pin with a band-aid but to no avail. The school responded by asking her to look for another school for her daughter should they choose to not take the accessory off.
The 15-year-old and her mother have decided to stand their ground, accusing the school of religious discrimination. According to Singhal's mother, the school allowed Muslim girls to wear the headscarves and Christian women to wear a crucifix but only had an issue with her daughter's nose pin which is part of her and her family's religious identity.
The incident has picked up steam on social media with many on Indian Twitter demanding the school to act appropriately in the matter by dropping the case against Singhal.
People have even started tagging the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for intervention.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A Hindu girl studying in Perth's Aranmore Catholic College has been barred from coming to school until she removes her nose-piercing. 15-year-old Sanya Singhal is a Class 10 student and has been studying in Aranmore since Class 3, local news website West Australian reports.
According to Singhal's mother, the nose-piercing has religious symbolism. For many in India, especially Hindus, a nose-pin traditionally marks a girl's transition into womanhood. Sometimes, it can also symbolise matrimony.
Singhal is supposed to wear the nose pin for at least a year due to "religious reasons", the girl's mother insisted.
However, when Singhal tried to rejoin school this year, she was told to take the nose-pin off or go home. Despite producing a letter from her mother explaining the significance of the piercing, she was told to remove the item.
Singhal's mother has raised her concerns with the school's principal and even offered to cover her daughter's nose pin with a band-aid but to no avail. The school responded by asking her to look for another school for her daughter should they choose to not take the accessory off.
The 15-year-old and her mother have decided to stand their ground, accusing the school of religious discrimination. According to Singhal's mother, the school allowed Muslim girls to wear the headscarves and Christian women to wear a crucifix but only had an issue with her daughter's nose pin which is part of her and her family's religious identity.
The incident has picked up steam on social media with many on Indian Twitter demanding the school to act appropriately in the matter by dropping the case against Singhal.
People have even started tagging the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for intervention.
Aranmore Catholic College drama: Hindu student kicked out of school for a nose piercing https://t.co/LVjegsxVsQ pic.twitter.com/dCqLhOKgLI
— Hindu Samvaad (@HinduSamvaad) February 8, 2019
@UnSubtleDesi isn't it strange that for a #Hindu everything is getting difficult in this country ?#SecularismKiDefination
Aranmore Catholic College drama: Hindu student kicked out of school for a nose piercing https://t.co/iz2RtP4I3k
— Meet (@meetgoyal14) February 8, 2019
Wierd... I don't understand why catholic schools don't allow Hindu traditions... I remember my school barring girls from wearing anklets and ear piercing..! https://t.co/l9WmZjDntt
— Krishna Kanth 🇮🇳 (@IamKK101) February 8, 2019
.@SushmaSwaraj ji plz stand with this Hindu sister and save our tradition. Aranmore Catholic College drama: Hindu student kicked out of school for a nose piercing | The West Australian https://t.co/WPXt2d8u5J
— Suresh Chavhanke STV (@SureshChavhanke) February 8, 2019
Wow...& Educational institution started religion drama
They have exceptions for muslim girls but they have problem with Hindu girl piercing nose...
Rule should be equal for everyone.
They respect muslim culture but how conviniently dissing Hindus..👏👏👏👏https://t.co/KpaXXn6Njv
— SonamMahajan (@SonamPillai) February 8, 2019
If school is okay with hijab, what's stopping it from allowing a Hindu girl with nose piercing? @SushmaSwaraj should direct her officers in Australia to look into it. https://t.co/P1qEwSrVGu https://t.co/uw5hYjcb1Y
— නරුම විඥානවාදියා (@_vellichor__) February 8, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Talks About the ‘Freak-Out Moment’ She Had at Her Wedding
- Body in Channel Wreckage Identified as Footballer Sala
- 'Team Has a Winning Mindset Now' - Vidarbha Coach Chandrakant Pandit
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results