Hindu Mahasabha to Launch YouTube Channel on Nathuram Godse to Raise Awareness about Gandhi's Assassin

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha has decided to launch a YouTube channel dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Hindu Mahasabha spokesman, Abhishek Agarwal said: "The younger generation is very active on social media and has decided to tap them by launching the YouTube channel on Nathuram Godse. The channel will tell people about the reasons behind Gandhi's assassination. It will also tell them about the good work done by Godse."

Several saffron outfits, including the Mahasabha, hail Godse as their hero and have been trying to glorify him for decades.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra said that this "was another attempt by some Hindu outfits to demolish Gandhi's ideology and sully his image by glorifying Godse".

"Gandhi's ideology runs in the DNA of India and its people. Efforts to glorify the likes of Godse will never succeed and the ruling party should rein in such elements," she added.

The announcement comes days after Gandhi's 151st birth anniversary on October 2 when many were surprised to find his assassin Godse trending on Twitter. Many took to the microblogging site to call out the trends such as "Nathuram Godse Zindabad". Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "We know who has enabled this trend & whose face is hypocritically masked. I have no doubt Gandhi's India will prevail over Godse's.

On January 30, 1948, Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a Hindu extremist, and political activist, shot Gandhi three times in the chest at point-blank range.

Godse, who was once a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha, was sentenced to death on November 8, 1949, after a year of explosive court hearings. He was hanged on November 15 of the same year.

While Godse's act has been widely criticized by the world, many have time and again cited Godse in a fair light, including BJP MP Pragya Thakur who in 2019 raised hell after referring to the assassin as "deshbhakt".

(With inputs from PTI)