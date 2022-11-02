Hindus and Muslims Worship Together in Harmony in this Andhra Pradesh Temple

A Hindu Temple in Andhra Pradesh has been reflecting the communal harmony where the Hindus and the Muslims worship the presiding deity with utmost devotion and religious fervour.

Going into the details, Nagendra Swamy Temple in Navuluru village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district was located in one-half-acre Mango orchard which is very close to the Mangalagiri Railway Station.

When the Hindus have been offering pujas to the presiding deity as Sri Nagendra Swamy, the Muslims worship the same on the name of Nagul Meera.

The devotees in large number of both the faiths thronged the place of worship on every Thursday and Sunday. The devotees made special offers to the deity like tonsure of head, ear piercing, putting the name to their new born babies in the temple premises daily.

The temple used to witness the heavy rush of the devotees in the auspicious month of Karthika every year. As the name of the presiding deity Sri Nagendra Swamy himself is snake god, there is a huge surge of devotees on the day of Nagula Chavithi (worshipping the snake gods and snake goddesses) compared to other days in the month of Karthika. It is believed that Sri Nagendra Swamy become Vasuki to Lord Shiva and Adi Seshu to Sri Maha Vishnu Murthi on the day of Nagula Chavithi. With this, a large number of devotees visit the temple and made special offers to the presiding deity where they believe that by doing so their diseases will be cured without a trace.

It is also believed the childless couple will be blessed with children after made a visit to the temple with special offer to Sri Nagendra Swamy.

The temple authorities built a Kalayana Mandapam (marriage function hall) in 2008 where most of the devotees perform weddings in the presence of Sri Nagendra Swamy.

