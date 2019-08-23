Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Hindus Want Jhatka Meat': McDonald's Faces Flak for Serving Halal Meat

After a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Hindus Want Jhatka Meat': McDonald's Faces Flak for Serving Halal Meat
After a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers.
Loading...

After food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald's is now facing a major backlash from Twitterati over whether the fast food company serves Jhatka or Halal meat to its customers.

After a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers.

"The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified".

"All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," McDonald's India tweeted.

The response left Netizens attacking the company's Twitter handle.

"McDonald's we Hindus want jatka meat," posted an angry user while another wrote: "I don't want to eat needlessly cruel halal meat. What option do I have? Or should I not eat at McDonald's?"

The response irked many users who blasted the fast food major for serving Halal meat to a nation where 80 per cent people are non-Muslims.

"Dear @McDonalds, per your response, should I understand that your products are not meant for non-Muslims in India? Do let me know," tweeted another.

In a similar incident, Zomato faced flak after it said that food doesn't have any religion while responding to a customer declining to accept an order delivered by a Muslim delivery agent.

"Thanks for the info what about jhatka meat which we Hindus eat either start serving or we ain't gonna come to ur outlets ever," posted an angry user to McDonald's India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram