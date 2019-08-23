'Hindus Want Jhatka Meat': McDonald's Faces Flak for Serving Halal Meat

After food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald's is now facing a major backlash from Twitterati over whether the fast food company serves Jhatka or Halal meat to its customers.

After a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers.

@mcdonaldsindia Is McDonald’s in India halal certified? — hibailyas (@hibailyas89) August 22, 2019

"The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) certified".

Thank you for taking the time to contact McDonald's India. We truly appreciate this opportunity to respond to your comments. The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers who are HACCP certified. (1/2) — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

"All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," McDonald's India tweeted.

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation. (2/2) — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) August 22, 2019

The response left Netizens attacking the company's Twitter handle.

"McDonald's we Hindus want jatka meat," posted an angry user while another wrote: "I don't want to eat needlessly cruel halal meat. What option do I have? Or should I not eat at McDonald's?"

The response irked many users who blasted the fast food major for serving Halal meat to a nation where 80 per cent people are non-Muslims.

"Dear @McDonalds, per your response, should I understand that your products are not meant for non-Muslims in India? Do let me know," tweeted another.

In a similar incident, Zomato faced flak after it said that food doesn't have any religion while responding to a customer declining to accept an order delivered by a Muslim delivery agent.

"Thanks for the info what about jhatka meat which we Hindus eat either start serving or we ain't gonna come to ur outlets ever," posted an angry user to McDonald's India.

