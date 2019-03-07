Right-Wingers Want to #BoycottHindustanUnilever Over Ad About Abandoning Parents in Kumbh

Acha kumb is a place where old man get abandoned. Looks like it is time to abandone you @RedLabelChai and @HUL_News #abandoneredlabel pic.twitter.com/CXcmsyM8dM — Apurv gupta (@Apurvgu68761514) March 7, 2019

#BoycottHindustanUnilever is good for your health, pocketbook and culture. Avoid the toxic Chemical factory that it is.

And you know what @HUL_News can do with its Vaseline. 😬

Picking Patanjali is a good idea. Enough of colonial companies trying to "fix" and "civilize" natives. https://t.co/72LipgpAxH — Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) March 7, 2019

You deleted this.. But we won't forget or forgive... Time to say No to Unilever products and yes to Indian brands... My fav is Patanjali pic.twitter.com/NYQSy55za0 — नंदिता ठाकुर (@nanditathhakur) March 7, 2019

Looks like @HUL_News has deleted the video. But you see we know ur brands. As such I don't use 90 % of these. Balance brands also I am going to stop. Sharing this with all my family circles. Enough of Hindu insults by ur company. There is a limit. #BoycottHindustanUnilever https://t.co/oZKypnmhwM — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) March 7, 2019

Wow @HUL_News - you just summed up the world's largest gathering in one insensitive statement to peddle your brew dust. @Unilever - do you stand for this hatred and bigotry ? #BoycottHindustanUnilever https://t.co/IN1kPzCffx — rag (@cmnsenseindian) March 7, 2019

Thanks Maddy! I bet they wouldn't dare pull a stunt like this with Hajj or other pilgrimages. I only have to give up Lipton👍 Advertising ethics gayi tel lene.🙄 #BoycottHindustanUnilever — 🕵️‍♀️ (@Beeblebrroxx) March 7, 2019

Use Indian , non toxic herbal ,eco friendly and organic products. So many small scale industries make handmade soaps, natural cleaners, laundry powder etc which I use. #BoycottHindustanUnilever will not only show their place, it will make you environmentally conscious too. — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) March 7, 2019

Is this the way you promote your product?



No wonder how people are switching to other brand. Due to your "against hindu sentiments" I will also switching. #BoycottHindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/biaVyasX8C — mukesh kumar (@india_mkumar) March 7, 2019

From East India Co to @HUL_News that’s their true character. Their only agenda is to make the country poor economically & ideologically. Why shld we not boycott them? For them everything, every emotion is just a commodity. For us parents are next to Gods #BoycottHindustanUnilever https://t.co/suozbymLBI — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) March 7, 2019

Hindustan Unilever, the company behind products like Surf Excel, Lux, Kwality Walls, Fair and Lovely, Vaseline and others has recently come under flak after they posted a video on their Twitter page.Set against the backdrop of the crowded Kumbh Mela, the video depicts a young man abandoning his elderly father in the midst of a throng of people at the gathering. The man then seen walks away, despite his father calling out to him.It is only after walking away, and watching another man tie his young son to him to prevent him from getting getting lost, that the son's consciousness finally kicks in. He rushes back, finds his 'Bauji' who had calmly ordered two cups of chai, apparently sure that his son would come back. Cue cut shot to Red Label tea.The original caption for the video posted HUL's Twitter handle said, "Kumbh Mela is a place where old people get abandoned, isn't it sad that we do not care for our elders? Watch an heartwarming video, an eye-opener to harsh reality."However, despite the positive message, the company started receiving flak on social media for treating Kumbh as just a convenient spot for "dumping old parents". Many accused the video of "malign(ing) tolerant Hindus only," and called for a ban on the company with the hashtag #BoycottHindustanUnilever.The original tweet by Unilever has since then been deleted. However, people had already taken screenshots of it.Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, himself tweeted his disapproval of the advertisement.