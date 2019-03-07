LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Right-Wingers Want to #BoycottHindustanUnilever Over Ad About Abandoning Parents in Kumbh

#BoycottHindustanUnilever started trending on Twitter after the company posted a video depicting a man abandoning his elderly father at Kumbh Mela.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 7, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Right-Wingers Want to #BoycottHindustanUnilever Over Ad About Abandoning Parents in Kumbh
#BoycottHindustanUnilever started trending on Twitter after the company posted a video depicting a man abandoning his elderly father at Kumbh Mela.
Loading...
Hindustan Unilever, the company behind products like Surf Excel, Lux, Kwality Walls, Fair and Lovely, Vaseline and others has recently come under flak after they posted a video on their Twitter page.

Set against the backdrop of the crowded Kumbh Mela, the video depicts a young man abandoning his elderly father in the midst of a throng of people at the gathering. The man then seen walks away, despite his father calling out to him.

It is only after walking away, and watching another man tie his young son to him to prevent him from getting getting lost, that the son's consciousness finally kicks in. He rushes back, finds his 'Bauji' who had calmly ordered two cups of chai, apparently sure that his son would come back. Cue cut shot to Red Label tea.

The original caption for the video posted HUL's Twitter handle said, "Kumbh Mela is a place where old people get abandoned, isn't it sad that we do not care for our elders? Watch an heartwarming video, an eye-opener to harsh reality."




However, despite the positive message, the company started receiving flak on social media for treating Kumbh as just a convenient spot for "dumping old parents". Many accused the video of "malign(ing) tolerant Hindus only," and called for a ban on the company with the hashtag #BoycottHindustanUnilever.

The original tweet by Unilever has since then been deleted. However, people had already taken screenshots of it.























Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, himself tweeted his disapproval of the advertisement.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram