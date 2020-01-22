'Hindustan ki Beti Hoon': Lucknow Protestor's Poem on Secularism is the Need of the Hour

"Main Hindustan ki beti hoon,

Maathe pe sindoor lagati hu, azaan mein sarr dhak leti hu,

Main Hindustan ki beti hoon,

Har rang mein main milti hoon."

Syeda Umme Kulsum, a post graduate in human genetics, is winning the internet for her thought provoking and powerful composition, "Main Hindustan Ki Beti Hoon", which she recited at the protest being organised at the clock-tower in Lucknow. The protests, which have mainly been organised by women, are against the highly contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

The video of her recitation was shared by Twitter user Alok Pandey, who captioned it, "This is Saiyyada Ume Kulsoom , a post graduate in human genetics , reading out this thought provoking composition of hers at day 4 of continuous #CAA_NRC protests at #Lucknow 's iconic clock tower."

The poem begins with a tribute to women; she eventually goes on to speak about secularism in India and how people belonging to different states, cultures and religions live harmoniously with utmost regard for each other. This is extremely poignant given that the nation has seen widespread protests and agitation after CAA was passed in December 2019. Protestors argue that the new Act is not only discriminatory, but also an attack on the secular nature of the country.

"Dargah mein haath phelati hoon,

Mandir mein hath jor ti hoon,

Bhandare mein maine sabzi khayi hai, langar mein daal makhani khayi aur khilayi hai,

Main Hindustan ki beti hoon."

In a few verses, Kulsum manages to paint a picture of universal brotherhood, which forms the very essence of our country. The video has gone viral, with several people lauding the girl for her thunderous words.

The women's protest at Lucknow is along the lines of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi, which have become symbolic of the countr's resistance against CAA and NRC. Like the Shaheen Bagh women, the Lucknow protestors have refused to budge despite warnings from the police and continue to sit in protest for the fifth day in a row.

