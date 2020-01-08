'His Highnes..': Pune Police’s Cheeky Reply to Traffic Violator has Twitter in Splits

Pune police won the internet with a witty remark to a tweet on Tuesday. A user had tagged the police department in a picture of a bike taken from behind that had an interesting sticker on the number plate.

Two riders are seen riding the vehicle with a crown sticker on the number plate, which is illegal.

The Pune police’s handle replied to the tweet, saying “His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon!"

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! 📃 #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, only the numbers should be displayed on the number plate of a vehicle.

The post was put up on Tuesday and has received about 601 retweets and over 3,900 likes since then.

People praised the wit and humour of the Pune police.

Whoever is handling the account, deserves appreciation 👏🏻 @CPPuneCity — VIVEK CHATOLE (@VIVEKCHATOLE) January 7, 2020

@punecitypolice happy to see you so active on Twitter. Please come to Kalyani Nagar as well. 100s of unauthorised car parkings blocking roads — sudhir upadhyay (@sudhiru74929815) January 8, 2020

Promptness of Pune Police - 100%Humor of Pune Police - 1000%😂😂 — Sonal..Nation First!! (@Sonal19729163) January 7, 2020

Soon, multiple users posted pictures of such traffic violations across Pune. The police Twitter handle also replied that their complaints were being forwarded and challans were being issued.

During the New Year’s Eve the Pune Police had tweeted a message against consumption of drugs. A user was quick to point out that LSD wasn’t there on the list.

Guys LSD is allowed — Gabriel (@_ThisGabriel) December 31, 2019

The police was quick to reply in a cheeky manner.

Tell us where to find it? 😉 https://t.co/otpkD6xrsy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) December 31, 2019

The Twitter handle of Pune Police is quite popular with around 261,000 followers.

