'His Kindness Makes Me Proud': Smriti Irani Praises Actor Sonu Sood for Helping People in Lockdown Crisis

Actor Sonu Sood has received praise for his initiative to help migrant workers from Union Minister Smriti Irani. Sood, who has appeared in films like Dabbang, has been arranging transport for migrant workers who have been trying to go home in the lockdown.

"I’ve had the privilege of knowing you as a professional colleague for over 2 decades now @SonuSood & celebrated your rise as an actor ;but the kindness you have displayed in these challenging times makes me prouder still. thank you for helping those in need," Irani wrote in a tweet.

The actor is working actively to help migrant workers stranded in different Maharashtra to reach their homes in different parts of India.

We often see Sonu Sood replying on Twitter to those approaching him for help, with the words: "Pack your bags" or "get ready to hug your mom".

Netizens have praised him for his compassionate gesture in times crisis.

"Not all superheroes wear capes, one is known as #SonuSood. He is a fantastic samaritan who has touched millions of hearts with immediate act of care and charity, and has also provided a system of sustained care. #sonusood @SonuSood salute u brother," shared a user.

"Sonu Sood Sir is the Vaccine for Migrant Workers. He is not less than God for the workers & peoples who want to go home & meet their family. Love you 3000 sir, you're doing a remarkable job. Real Hero #SonuSood," tweeted a fan.

The actor also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home. "I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens," he further said.

To honour the actor for his exemplary work, chef Vikas Khanna even prepared a special dish and named it "Moga" after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.