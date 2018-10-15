GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
His Neck, Her Back? The Internet is Divided, Again, Over This Viral Pic

While it may seem painfully obvious to most that it's a girl's back, it remains also as obvious to many others that it's, in fact, the back of someone's neck.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
(Images: Twitter)
Appearances can be deceiving has never been truer than in the age of the viral meme/photo illusion. If the world isn't arguing over whether that dress is blue or black it's laying bets on if it's a picture of a door or a beach.

The latest image to have temporarily distracted the world is that of a neck and/or a back (definitely not to be confused with My Neck/My Back, the 2002 seminal track by Khia). An image shared on Twitter by rapper MartyMula, who goes by the username of @LilMaarty.

The seemingly innocuous photo went viral last week with people who see it conflicted over what they are exactly seeing. The image shows a frizzy, long wave of hair covering a girl's bare back; or it could be the back of the neck of someone with an unfortunately brief haircut. For further perplexity, check out the picture below.




What do you think it shows?

While it may seem painfully obvious to most that it's a girl's back, it remains also as obvious to many others that it's, in fact, the back of someone's neck. The debate's been raging for a week now, with keyboards in both camps clicking in conflict.







Others spoke of the sheer bewilderment they faced when confronted by the back (or back of the neck).







And the battle continued.







This guy gets it.




Meanwhile, a user with the Twitter handle of @lilgothyspice has claimed to be the girl from the photo.




While her claim is yet to be a 100% verified, to get a blue tick if you will, the source of all this chaos is having the last laugh; @LilMaarty is quite smug over his spike in followers since his picture went viral.


| Edited by: Shantanu David
