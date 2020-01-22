Hisssss-Terical: UK Woman Finds 8-Feet Long Boa Constrictor Snake 'Chilling' in Her Bathroom

A woman in the UK was recently left shocked as she was greeted by 8-feet long Boa Constrictor, one of the largest snakes in the world - slithering in her bathroom.

The image of the snake was shared by Merseyside Police on Facebook along with a blog link that mentioned about the officer's encounter with the reptile.

Merseyside Police said that they received a call around 1 am from a woman and when they reached at her home on the Wirral, they were left "flabbergasted" to see the snake as none of them had any ideas to push the reptile out.

Officers began calling animal rescuers to recover the Boa Constrictor but had no luck as none of them attended the calls. They then reached out to a fellow officer from another station who had knowledge of handling snakes.

He then reached the flat and calmly approached the reptile. After giving it water to coax and loosen it, he then put the reptile in a safe container.

Merseyside Police said neither the woman nor her neighbours were aware of where the snake had come from.

Boa Constrictors hold their prey firmly and prevent it from drawing air into its lungs by stopping their flow of blood, constricting them till death.

The incident took place on December 30 last year but the images were shared by Merseyside Police on Monday. In the images, the snake Boa Constrictor is seen all wrapped and curled up on one end of the sink, while in another photo, it was seen resting on the bathtub.

Since being shared, the post has received a slew of comments. Here's what users wrote:

"If that was in my bathroom I think ide cry. Where on earth has this come from," wrote a user

Another user said, "I will have nightmares from seeing this," adding that she will make sure she puts the lights on in her bathroom at night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.