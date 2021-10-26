Historians Believe Cricket Came to India with British Sailors in Early 18th Century

Cricket might just be any other sport for the rest of the world but for Indians, it's no less than a religion. The game's cult following surpasses every divide of geography and religion. Almost all of us grew up watching and playing the game in our childhood. Every time the Indian team takes on the cricket field, the nation comes together to cheer them in one voice. But how did this all start? How and when this game travelled through international borders and come to India from England? A new historic finding suggests that it might have happened in the early 18th century. Historic records indicate that the game was first played in the port town of Cambay (now Khambhat) in Gujarat, reported TOI.

Historians believe that Lieutenant Clement Downing's experience of playing the game in Cambay in the early 18th century is the first instance of cricket being played in India. Downing's 1737 book A Compendious History of Indian Wars has the first reference of the bat and ball game being played by sailors and watched by coolies in Cambay.

Members of the East India Company fleet first played the game during their halt at Cambay near the port town. Talking about the instance of playing the game, Downing in his book writes that he and his fleet played the game during their stopover as a leisure activity and people around the port came to see it.

Almost two centuries after this first instance of cricket being played on Indian soil, the country's team played its debut Test match in 1932. But before that many players like Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji also played as part of the English cricket team. India became the sixth team to be granted the test playing nation status and the team led by CK Naydu playing its first Test match against England.

In 1948, the Indian team played its first series against Australia as an independent national team. The team was led by Lala Amarnath.

