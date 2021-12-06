Historical Colonial-era Pistol Auctioned in UK Returns to Indian Army

An antique pistol used by the British Indian Army in the 1850s has returned to Indian shores after it was bought at an auction in the United Kingdom by a Royal Navy Captain. Known as the ‘Garden Pistol,’ the firearm was used by the 17th Poona Horse Armoured Regiment. The pistol was bought by retired army officer Captain Colin Macgregor, who is also known as the “son of the regiment” since his father Lt Col Rob MacGregor was the commandant of 17th Poona Horse Regiment. Captain Colin had claimed the antique gun at a British auction house named Holts that specialises in the sale of fine modern and antique weapons, reported The Print. The pistol cost him 1,200 GB pounds or roughly Rs 1,19,474.

Captain Colin was talking to an employee at Holts when he discovered the pistol and decided to buy it on Poona Horse Regiment’s behalf. He contacted the regiment and seeing their keenness to acquire it, decided to go ahead with the procurement. Captain Colin bought the Garden Pistol in 2019 but could not ship it due to COVID-19 restrictions until recently.

The pistol is now back with the regiment and was handed over to retired Lt Gen D.S Sidhu, who hails from the same regiment, by Brigadier Gavin Thompson, Defence Advisor at the British High Commission, Delhi, on November 16. According to Brigadier Gavin, the pistol returning back to the regiment is a sign of the prospering relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

“This is yet another instance that showcases the UK and India’s unique historical military ties. Built on shared experience, the future of our defence relationship will prosper,” Brigadier Gavin told The Print.

RELATED STORIES Pistol That Killed Notorious Billy the Kid Auctioned for Rs 44 Crore, Sets Record

The regiment plans to showcase the antique weapon at the 50th-anniversary celebration of one of the prominent battles fought during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War – the Battle of Basantar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.