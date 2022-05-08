History in the Air: Archaeologists are Sniffing Out What Ancient Egypt Smelled Like

Where we came from has always intrigued us and thus, we have a great number of people dedicating their lives to excavating the past. Historians and archaeologists have found various artefacts and relics to build what history looked like. One such group of researchers, Egyptologists to be exact, are researching what the history of the civilization contains. But rather than choosing the general path and finding out how ancient Egypt looked, they are in the pursuit of knowing how ancient Egypt smelled. Led by Dora Goldsmith from Freie Universitat Berlin, the team is trying to make sense of how the nasal experiences of pharaohs and their subjects defined their lives in Egypt.

The smell is a strong stimulus. It aids visual as well as mental activity to a great extent. The Olfactory receptors (located in the upper region of the nasal passage) of humans in the times of yore, reacted to smells different than what we experience today. Many archaeologists are analysing artefacts such as decorative items, tools, and culinary equipment, among others, to find out how people of the Egyptian civilisation made sense of the world through smell.

Goldsmith mentioned that the idea of seeing the ancient civilisation in Egypt through the lens of senses, especially smell, “was considered somewhat unprofessional for quite a long time.” Brushing the taboo off this technique, 34-year-old Goldsmith has made this her “life’s work.”

“The written sources demonstrate that ancient Egyptians lived in a rich olfactory world,” Goldsmith said, as reported by Science News. She further explained that there is a wide array of things – body perfumes, incense stick holders, effigies of gods, oils, and many others – that depicts ancient Egyptian society from a very fresh perspective.

Many Egyptian hieroglyphic documents mention recipes for several perfumes, with some used as remedies. One subsidiary of this perspective of research is a separate study trying to recreate the smell of the perfume that Cleopatra VII, the last ruler of the Egyptian kingdom, wore.

