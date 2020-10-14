Hit Wicket or Caught? Rashid Khan's 'Twin' Dismissal in Same Ball Makes Twitter Revisit Cricket Laws

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan got out in a bizarre fashion on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings while attempting to achieve a difficult task on the scoreboard.

Needing 22 off 7 deliveries and Shardul Thakur bowling the penultimate over, Khan decided to throw his bat at everything that came his way.

On the final delivery of the over, standing deep in his crease, Khan was caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar. To everyone's amusement, the star spinner was also hit wicket in the same ball as his foot brushed the stumps, lighting up the zing bails.

As Khan made the long walk back, perhaps aware that the contest was done and dusted for SRH, his scorecard indicated that he was out hit-wicket.

While the way in which he was dismissed didn't really matter, it's worth noting that Khan was actually caught out.

Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions read: "If the criteria of clause 33.1are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified."

A rare sight to see on the cricket field, fans were entertained by bizarre the dismissal.

Rashid Khan out Hit Wicket and caught at boundary by Deepak Chahar. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2020

Never seen this before in my life ! Twice out from the same ball - Caught in the deep as well as hit wicket 😂 😂😂Rashid Khan in today’s IPL match between CSK and SRH — Koottalai Srinivasan (@kssrini1964) October 13, 2020

Rashid Khan just got dismissed twice on a same ball.Hit wicket and catch out on the same ball.#SRHvsCSK — K_witter (@Kislay2001) October 13, 2020

And what was that??Lap shot ??Hit wicket lap shot??Rashid khan showed a new way to get out.Thanks for the entertainment though..#CSKvsSRH — chayan pahari (@chayanpahari) October 13, 2020

One of the most bizzare over i have seen. First Umpire reifel was about to give it as a wide but after shouting and everything umpire didn’t call wide. And in last ball Rashid khan hit it straight to long on and get caught but we see he is hit wicket already. Bizzare. #SRHvCSK — Kiran Lukram (@lukram93) October 13, 2020

While curious fans reminded about the law involved in Khan's unusual dismissal.

Rashid Khan should be given Out Caught rather than Hit wicket under the MCC LAWS OF CRICKET 33.5 'catch to take precedence'.@IPL @cricbuzz — Aditya Raut (@aditya11raut) October 13, 2020

@MCCOfficial @ZaltzCricket - Law 33.5 - does caught also take precedence over hit wicket? I’m asking with Rashid Khan’s dismissal today in mind. Was he out hit wicket due to the ball being dead when the catch was taken? If so why does bowled need to be referenced in the Laws? — Andy Lowe 🌱 (@AndrewLowe8) October 13, 2020

If that wasn't enough drama already, Thakur tried to keep the ball as away as possible from Khan's bat who had smashed a 4 and 6 in the previous over. Bowling the second delivery of the same over as his dismissal, Thakur delivered a wide yorker which Khan missed despite his best attempts.

Umpire Paul Rafiel began to stretch his arms to call it a wide when Dhoni along with Thakur showed their disappointment and disagreement with the official, indicating that the batsman had moved on the pitch.

Rafiel then retracted his decision and the ball was considered a legal delivery. This led to a lot of noise on social media.