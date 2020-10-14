BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Hit Wicket or Caught? Rashid Khan's 'Twin' Dismissal in Same Ball Makes Twitter Revisit Cricket Laws

Twitter screenshot | IPL 2020.

Twitter screenshot | IPL 2020.

On the final delivery of the 19th over, Khan was caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar. To everyone's amusement, the star spinner was also hit wicket in the same ball as his foot brushed the stumps, lighting up the zing bails.

Buzz Staff

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan got out in a bizarre fashion on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings while attempting to achieve a difficult task on the scoreboard.

Needing 22 off 7 deliveries and Shardul Thakur bowling the penultimate over, Khan decided to throw his bat at everything that came his way.

On the final delivery of the over, standing deep in his crease, Khan was caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar. To everyone's amusement, the star spinner was also hit wicket in the same ball as his foot brushed the stumps, lighting up the zing bails.

As Khan made the long walk back, perhaps aware that the contest was done and dusted for SRH, his scorecard indicated that he was out hit-wicket.

While the way in which he was dismissed didn't really matter, it's worth noting that Khan was actually caught out.

Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions read: "If the criteria of clause 33.1are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified."

Also Read: Dhoni 'Bullying' Umpire into Altering His Wide Decision Against SRH Has Divided Cricket Fans

A rare sight to see on the cricket field, fans were entertained by bizarre the dismissal.

While curious fans reminded about the law involved in Khan's unusual dismissal.

If that wasn't enough drama already, Thakur tried to keep the ball as away as possible from Khan's bat who had smashed a 4 and 6 in the previous over. Bowling the second delivery of the same over as his dismissal, Thakur delivered a wide yorker which Khan missed despite his best attempts.

Also Read: IPL 2020: All-Round CSK Bounce Back With 20-Run Win Over SRH

Umpire Paul Rafiel began to stretch his arms to call it a wide when Dhoni along with Thakur showed their disappointment and disagreement with the official, indicating that the batsman had moved on the pitch.

Rafiel then retracted his decision and the ball was considered a legal delivery. This led to a lot of noise on social media.

Next Story
Loading