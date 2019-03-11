Hitching a Ride: Wheelchair-bound Man Wows Internet with Daredevil Road Stunt in South Africa

I gave up, this country needs more than lukau's resurrection pic.twitter.com/Obq4Ve81nE — Mr T (@Dzhavhelo1) March 5, 2019

Now that guys got some skills. Motarized wheelchair doesnt have shit on this guy. — TheSack (@DavidPe91391535) March 7, 2019

He even used side mirror before changing lane — Mr T (@Dzhavhelo1) March 5, 2019

The driver performed a kind at, cause he is driving at a reasonable speed and he is not making any lane changes. Its like he is aware that he has a wheel chair person at back end of the truck. — IG: Iam_Marumo (@delan_10797) March 5, 2019

Poverty breeds innovation, determination, creativity and lawlessness. If he had money to pay he would be riding IN the car or in the truck and not BY the truck — Hlups (@Hlups3) March 5, 2019

A wheelchair-bound man has wowed people across the world after he 'hitched' a ride on a moving truck while sitting on his chair.The now viral video, which was filmed somewhere near Pretoria in South Africa, depicts a man sitting on a wheelchair while holding on to the corner of moving truck. While the road appears busy, them can be seen cooly breezing through the traffic while lounging on his wheelchair.According to Fox News, the truck was moving at a speed of 50mph. When another car drove too close to the truck, the stunt enthusiast can be seen expertly letting go of the truck and sliding on to a nearby ramp to safety.The act of enterprising daredevilry left many on the internet shocked and bewildered. Many were impressed by the man's conscientious use of the wheelchair's side mirror before changing lanes.However, it soon appeared on social media that this was not the daredevil's first free hitch. Another Twitter user posted a similar video of someone who appears to be the same wheelchair-bound man in Pretoria. However, the identities of either of the men remain unconfirmed.But despite the rave reviews the unnamed daredevil received online, the Road Traffic Management Corporation of SA did not take too kindly to the stunt that could have ended in grievous injury or fatality."In a country where we lose close to 14 000 people annually as a result of road crashes this is totally unacceptable. We condemn this dangerous behaviour," the enforcement agency wrote in their Facebook page while sharing the video.