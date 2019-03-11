LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Hitching a Ride: Wheelchair-bound Man Wows Internet with Daredevil Road Stunt in South Africa

South African authorities have not reacted too kindly to the potentially dangerous stunt that could have ended in grievous injury or fatality.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
A wheelchair-bound man has wowed people across the world after he 'hitched' a ride on a moving truck while sitting on his chair.

The now viral video, which was filmed somewhere near Pretoria in South Africa, depicts a man sitting on a wheelchair while holding on to the corner of moving truck. While the road appears busy, them can be seen cooly breezing through the traffic while lounging on his wheelchair.

According to Fox News, the truck was moving at a speed of 50mph. When another car drove too close to the truck, the stunt enthusiast can be seen expertly letting go of the truck and sliding on to a nearby ramp to safety.

The act of enterprising daredevilry left many on the internet shocked and bewildered. Many were impressed by the man's conscientious use of the wheelchair's side mirror before changing lanes.



















However, it soon appeared on social media that this was not the daredevil's first free hitch. Another Twitter user posted a similar video of someone who appears to be the same wheelchair-bound man in Pretoria. However, the identities of either of the men remain unconfirmed.




But despite the rave reviews the unnamed daredevil received online, the Road Traffic Management Corporation of SA did not take too kindly to the stunt that could have ended in grievous injury or fatality.

"In a country where we lose close to 14 000 people annually as a result of road crashes this is totally unacceptable. We condemn this dangerous behaviour," the enforcement agency wrote in their Facebook page while sharing the video.

