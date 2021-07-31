When you have luck on your side, even soil you touch turns to gold, they say. Something similar happened to a man in Indiana USA. A bet of a mere $1 (Rs 75) on a slot machine at Indiana’s French Lick Casino won him a whopping $69,623 (Approximately Rs 5 crore) — the biggest ever in history of the casino that has been in business for over 16 years now.

According to the casino, this largest payout in their history was more than double of their previous record jackpot of $ 265, 888 that was won in 2013.

CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 to French Lick’s BIGGEST JACKPOT WINNER ever. Andrew won this MASSIVE $690,623 progressive jackpot on a $1 Wild Party game. #slots #casino #jackpot pic.twitter.com/wq8ekz0DDL— French Lick Casino (@FLCasino) July 26, 2021

Speaking about the jackpot to WTHR.com, Jeff Whereatt, the director of slots at the casino said that such huge jackpots were a rarity in Indiana — especially at a privately owned casino.

He added that in places like Vegas where there’s an option to link properties, such big jackpots were common but for Indiana, it’s quite a big deal.

In another similar story from South Africa, a Durban man won the biggest PowerBall jackpot in 2021 and the second biggest in history to take 158 million South African Rand home. What made his win more interesting is the fact that he bought the lottery ticket just hours before the announcement of the result for just R 15.

The winner used a manual selection process using the Absa banking app to select the winning numbers 1, 12, 36, 38, 41, and PowerBall number 7.

Ithuba chief executive Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner on his jackpot and revealed that it was the biggest online jackpot victory since Ithuba took over the lottery operator in 2015

The lost Powerball jackpot of R112 million was won on May 4 by two people. Anyone winning R50000 or more in the lottery is provided extensive financial advice as well as cancelling from qualified experts to help the winners deal with their new financial circumstances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here