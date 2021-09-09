Hitting the Right Note: Ratan Tata to Learn Piano Again Because 'No Age is Too Late'

When it comes to chasing dreams, age is no bar. Business tycoon Ratan Tata has exemplified this in his latest post on social media. If you follow the industrialist on social networking platforms, you have probably come across many of his insightful posts. From stunning nostalgic memories to life’s anecdotes to messages on social causes, the businessman’s social media page is a goldmine for people. In another example of motivation, he shared an interesting and valuable instance, special to him.

The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons posted a photo of himself playing the piano on Instagram. Dressed sharply in a crisp suit, the businessman looked absolutely enamoured while playing the piano. Surprising his 4 million plus followers, he spoke about his love for the musical instrument and his journey with it. The 83-year-old revealed that he learned to play the piano a little when he was young. After retirement, he took it up as a hobby and started to take piano lessons. However, Tata admitted that he could not devote the required attention. He posted an encouraging message which resonated with many people.

In the caption of the post, Tata wrote, “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well. After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future.”

The post has garnered millions of likes on the photo-sharing platform and several comments.Many netizens noted that the post left them inspired to pursue things of interest and try out things they haven’t yet. Fans of the businessman were delighted to see him nurturing his inner talents and lauded his urge to learn throughout his life. Few of the users called Tata ‘a learner and legend’. A user expressed, “It’s never too late to pursue your dreams.”

“India will never get a charitable person like these, we are very proud of you," said another. An individual also requested an audio from him asking if Tata could play and upload something.

