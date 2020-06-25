'The Last Of Us' Part II Lets Players Play an Actual Guitar Inside the Game and Musicians Have United

The popular survival game The Last of Us Part II can get intense at times but it also has user friendly flexibility on offer. The PlayStation 4 exclusive has a customizable portion in the game where gamers can play Ellie’s guitar any which way they want.

And putting the freedom to use, players have been showcasing their talent and playing the specific songs the game has cut scenes for. The social media platforms have been raving about the feature with several users posting their rendition.

While some players were pleasantly surprised on generating music by pressing a few buttons, others declared the guitar part to be their “thing now”.

OMFG I can play the guitar while finger picking on #TheLastofUsPartII wtffff pic.twitter.com/0NF5V9DhIH — Harish Tamillionaire Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) June 20, 2020

Here Comes the Sun! This is my thing now.#TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/e6R8Yp89Ri — Rosabelle Armstead (@rosabelledraws) June 22, 2020





Eyyy!, I made Ellie play Canon in D🎸🎵🎶. .

This guitar feature in game is so cool, never expected that this will be a thing😊 Thank you game!#TheLastofUsPartll #TheLastofUsPart2 @Neil_Druckmann @TheVulcanSalute pic.twitter.com/6CLHoe0Muc — 🐦Artupred 🎮🎨 Huejell🇵🇭 (@Fredartwork1) June 23, 2020

The guitar has been such a hit with fans that PlayStation has also decided to sell a replica of the Taylor guitar in their PlayStation Gear section for $2,290. Sadly, it is available for shipping only in America, Canada and Mexico.





Set five years after The Last of Us, the sequel of the massive hit Sony game follows the 19 year old Ellie’s journey. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States. The Naughty Dog developed game was released earlier this year and recently managed to become the fastest selling PS 4 exclusive game that too within five days of its launch.