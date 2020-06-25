BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'The Last Of Us' Part II Lets Players Play an Actual Guitar Inside the Game and Musicians Have United

Image credits: Twitter.

The guitar has been such a hit with fans that PlayStation has also decided to sell a replica of the Taylor guitar in their PlayStation Gear section for $2,290.

The popular survival game The Last of Us Part II can get intense at times but it also has user friendly flexibility on offer. The PlayStation 4 exclusive has a customizable portion in the game where gamers can play Ellie’s guitar any which way they want.

And putting the freedom to use, players have been showcasing their talent and playing the specific songs the game has cut scenes for. The social media platforms have been raving about the feature with several users posting their rendition.

While some players were pleasantly surprised on generating music by pressing a few buttons, others declared the guitar part to be their “thing now”.


The guitar has been such a hit with fans that PlayStation has also decided to sell a replica of the Taylor guitar in their PlayStation Gear section for $2,290. Sadly, it is available for shipping only in America, Canada and Mexico.


Set five years after The Last of Us, the sequel of the massive hit Sony game follows the 19 year old Ellie’s journey. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States. The Naughty Dog developed game was released earlier this year and recently managed to become the fastest selling PS 4 exclusive game that too within five days of its launch.

