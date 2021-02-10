'Hold On Babe': Photo of Groom Sitting at Computer on Wedding Night is Desi Twitter's Newest Meme

This is exactly what our parents warned us about when they said 'You're addicted to your computer.'

A recent photo that has become the talk of the Internet may be proving them right. The photo shows a groom sitting at a desktop computer with his wedding outfit still on - while his newly-wed bride waits for him in the background of the photo.

From the photo, it appears the groom is looking at some kind of social platform or excel sheet, while the bridge looks visibly annoyed, as it appears to be his wedding night.

The photo soon went viral as a meme in desi Twitter with the caption 'Hold on babe,' with everyone coming up with witty captions on what he was doing at the computer.

Here's some of the best ones we found.

hold on babe , let me delete my search history pic.twitter.com/PTCtOK2vya— lee (@shinigamihelloh) February 9, 2021

"Omg. Did you see how much Doge coin is surging?" pic.twitter.com/SGChjBbYOF— That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) February 9, 2021

hold on babe let me make one more dancing frog video pic.twitter.com/0mC6Z3AyoD— s (@ghammmhours) February 9, 2021

"hold on, babe. new Kangana copypasta just dropped." pic.twitter.com/mcUaDQRntN— W. Kamya Bell (@nah_im_abdulla) February 9, 2021

Hold on, babe. I have to defend billionaires on the internet first. Uske baad waise bhi mujhe dhai minute hi lagne hai pic.twitter.com/nE3YkdH0gi— k (@klyxni) February 9, 2021

"Hold on babe, I still have 2 months worth of consti lectures to watch at 1.5x" pic.twitter.com/nkGyH8vH81— Anshul (@headanshulders) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me check my twitter notifications first" pic.twitter.com/Fz9qjDrKj9— paneer (@albertkamuh) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me play Brown Munde real quick" pic.twitter.com/x1njp9sFd4— Bohemian Rap CD (@clayytonbiggsby) February 9, 2021

hold on babe first lemme watch a youtube tutorial on suhaagraat pic.twitter.com/IIzyUoNPTi— isy (@s4di5y) February 9, 2021

Hold on babe, can you believe Kangana just compared herself to Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/VrfZKQBLlm— Prashant (@prshnt_here) February 9, 2021

"Hold on babe. Gotta drop a single called Curry Rice Girl." pic.twitter.com/wNOi1UA6Pw— ☭dore genderfuck sadboi w/ ADHD (xe/she) (@lavisaconstruct) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me just clutch this round real quick" pic.twitter.com/l3cit6inJy— Shash (@shashwhatnow) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me do lafda w this sanghi first" pic.twitter.com/ux8cTdn60T— supriya (@soupersassy) February 9, 2021

"hold on babe let me play one league of legends ranked match real quick" pic.twitter.com/LR1haZJqJx— シ (@shinigamibey) February 9, 2021

The photo was first posted on 9th February on Twitter. An older version of the photo could not be found yet, and the time and origin of the original photo remains undetermined.