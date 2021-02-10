News18 Logo

'Hold On Babe': Photo of Groom Sitting at Computer on Wedding Night is Desi Twitter's Newest Meme
2-MIN READ

'Hold On Babe': Photo of Groom Sitting at Computer on Wedding Night is Desi Twitter's Newest Meme

Image credits: Twitter.

The photo shows a groom sitting at a desktop computer with his wedding outfit still on - while his newly-wed bride waits for him in the background of the photo.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

This is exactly what our parents warned us about when they said 'You're addicted to your computer.'

A recent photo that has become the talk of the Internet may be proving them right. The photo shows a groom sitting at a desktop computer with his wedding outfit still on - while his newly-wed bride waits for him in the background of the photo.

From the photo, it appears the groom is looking at some kind of social platform or excel sheet, while the bridge looks visibly annoyed, as it appears to be his wedding night.

The photo soon went viral as a meme in desi Twitter with the caption 'Hold on babe,' with everyone coming up with witty captions on what he was doing at the computer.

Here's some of the best ones we found.

The photo was first posted on 9th February on Twitter. An older version of the photo could not be found yet, and the time and origin of the original photo remains undetermined.


