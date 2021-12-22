Holding Meetings and Conventions Online Helps Fight Climate Change, Says Study

The Covid-19 pandemic has unexpectedly shown us a way to reduce carbon footprints and hence fight climate change - scrapping in-person conferences. A study titled ‘Trend towards virtual and hybrid conferences may be an effective climate change mitigation strategy’ published in Nature Communications says that transitioning from in-person to virtual conferencing can substantially reduce the carbon footprint by 94% and energy use by 90%. The study also demonstrated that spatially optimal hubs for hybrid conferences have the potential to slash carbon footprint and energy use by 60–70%, with no more than half of conventioneers online. Conferences involve many energy consuming activities like flying by planes, cooking food, printing papers and others. Covid-19 forced corporates to conduct these meetings from home, hence cutting down on many carbon footprint producing events. The study found that “in 2017, more than 1.5 billion participants across over 180 countries were involved in business events. The carbon footprint per participant reaches up to 3000 kg CO2 equivalent as reported by previous life cycle assessment (LCA) studies, suggesting that the annual carbon footprint for the global event industry are of the same order of magnitude as the yearly GHG emissions of the entire United States."

“We all go to conferences. We fly, we drive, we check in to a hotel, give a talk, meet people – and we’re done,” said senior author Fengqi You, the Roxanne E. and Michael J. Zak Professor in Energy Systems Engineering and a senior faculty fellow at the Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability. “But we looked at this problem comprehensively and behind the scenes, conventions generate a lot of carbon, consume a lot of energy, print a lot of paper, offer a lot of food – not to mention create municipal solid waste. Yet, video conferencing also requires energy and equipment use. Conference planning means a lot to consider.”

A report on the findings by Cornell University suggested that hybrid and in-person meeting organizers should carefully select hubs and take transportation modes and distances into consideration. For virtual conferences, carbon-reduction opportunities include improving the energy efficiency of the information and communication technology sector and increasing the share of renewable energy in the power grids.

