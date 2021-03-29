Holi Cow: Lucknow Sweet Shop Cooks Up Massive 'Bahubali Gujiya' Weighing 1.5 kg

What is Holi without sweets and which holi sweet platter is complete without the beloved gujiya? A sweet shop in Lucknow has taken this love for desserts a notch higher and has come up with a Bahubali gujiya and this is the largest gujiya you have ever seen. Gujiya is a traditional north Indian sweet prepared with flour, ghee, dry fruits, khoya and sugar syrup shaped like dimsums. But this shop, Chhappan Bhog, has introduced a massive gujiya weighing 1.5 kg and is 14 inches (35.5 cm) in size, according to news agency ANI.

The marketing head of the sweet outlet, Shitjit Gupta, said the idea was to go beyond the obvious and introduce something new to surprise their patrons. “We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses," he was quoted as saying. Holi will be celebrated on March 29. Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, people from other faiths enthusiastically participate in the festival of colours. Holi marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. Lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons are essential to the idea of Holi in north India. The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which

people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika.