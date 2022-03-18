Holi Hai! Desi Twitter Celebrates Festival of Colours With Memes That Will Make You Go 'Same'

Happy Holi! The festival of colours is here. The special day celebrating the victory of good over evil is enjoyed with much fervour be it with gujiya, pichkari, gulaal or gubbare. And if you are someone who isn’t involved in the festivities for reasons known to you, don’t worry, we have got you covered. Because funny folks on the Internet have carried on the yearly tradition of bringing the much-needed humour relief we all needed. Here are a few Holi memes that will make you chuckle.

Me playing holi in New TshirtMe dad pic.twitter.com/NnfVRGvU4W —  Savage 2.0  (@Meme_Canteen) March 17, 2022

Me and bois on Holi: pic.twitter.com/ZbM9plw555— Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) March 16, 2022

Happy Holi to all pic.twitter.com/7yjt4FJLVi— Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) March 18, 2022

Holi is one of the most beautiful festivals of India, blended with vibrant colours, love, joy and happiness. Needless to say, this celebration has a special kind of charm and essence and is incomplete without splashing each other with colours and Gulaal and gorging on delicious sweet, and Thandai.

Meanwhile, Rishikesh is one of the most popular destinations to celebrate Holi. There are several tour companies holding camps this Holi weekend where you can indulge in various activities and enjoy Holi amidst the mountains with your favourite bunch of friends. You’ll also enjoy rafting, bonfires by the banks of river Ganga with the scent of Gulaal and colours lingering in the air. Celebrating Holi in Rishikesh is a blend of traditional customs and exciting adventure.

And if you are curious as to where else you could head out to celebrate Holi, here’s a list you should bookmark.

