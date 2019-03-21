Holi Hai! Twitter is Celebrating the Festival With These Colourful Jokes and Memes

Every day is holi for you if you’re Abbas Mustan — Akash (@pr_akash_raj) March 20, 2019

“Bura na maano holi hai”

PNB to Nirav Modi. — Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) March 20, 2019

We used to have basic Pichkaris in our childhood. Kids these days carry 2 litres of water in a backpack attached to their Pichkaris. It's like having a Pichkari with a Powerbank. #HappyHoli — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2019

I celebrate Holi, Diwali, New Year, Eid, Christmas and all other festivals in the same way. By scrolling on Twitter. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2018

Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

Pic 1 - How I think I look like while playing holi.



Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.



Tweet inspiration -@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV — Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018

My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

Kids get their clothes multi-coloured while painting



Adults while playing Holi



Legends do it eveyday#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Uh490RB1IM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 2, 2018

Rang de Basanti, mere paas khatam ho gaya hai. — Wolfgang (@UniqueIdiot_) March 27, 2013

With this #Holi festival and excitement building, it’s important to prepare so that companion and stray #animals aren’t harmed during the #festivities. Play safe and a Happy Holi/Have a safe, responsible & a very very #HappyHoli . pic.twitter.com/NCPmRjwJUQ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 20, 2019

It is the time of the year when we paint the town in hues of the rainbow. Like most other festivals in India, Holi signifies the victory of good over evil.One cannot simply ask Holi kab hai? without following it up with Kab hai Holi?Celebrated with gulaal (that generally doesn't go off your nails for weeks), gujiya, bhaang and Rang Barse blasting on the speakers of your society, it is also the day when your clothes become the pocha.Taking the festivity straight from the streets to Twitter, netizens coloured the Internet with these hilarious jokes and memes.Blast from the past.Some important advice from the Anna himself.