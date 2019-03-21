Holi Hai! Twitter is Celebrating the Festival With These Colourful Jokes and Memes
Taking the festivity straight from the streets to Twitter, netizens coloured the Internet with quirky takes.
One cannot simply ask Holi kab hai? without following it up with Kab hai Holi?
Celebrated with gulaal (that generally doesn't go off your nails for weeks), gujiya, bhaang and Rang Barse blasting on the speakers of your society, it is also the day when your clothes become the pocha.
Taking the festivity straight from the streets to Twitter, netizens coloured the Internet with these hilarious jokes and memes.
Every day is holi for you if you’re Abbas Mustan— Akash (@pr_akash_raj) March 20, 2019
Every.single.time. pic.twitter.com/FXaj2TvpAx— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) March 20, 2019
“Bura na maano holi hai”— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) March 20, 2019
PNB to Nirav Modi.
Save Water, play #Holi like Ranveer Singh. #HappyHoli #HappyHoli2019 pic.twitter.com/zLLoGAOLk8— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 20, 2019
We used to have basic Pichkaris in our childhood. Kids these days carry 2 litres of water in a backpack attached to their Pichkaris. It's like having a Pichkari with a Powerbank. #HappyHoli— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2019
Blast from the past.
I celebrate Holi, Diwali, New Year, Eid, Christmas and all other festivals in the same way. By scrolling on Twitter.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2018
Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Pic 1 - How I think I look like while playing holi.— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018
Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.
Tweet inspiration -@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV
My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Kids get their clothes multi-coloured while painting— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 2, 2018
Adults while playing Holi
Legends do it eveyday#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Uh490RB1IM
Rang de Basanti, mere paas khatam ho gaya hai.— Wolfgang (@UniqueIdiot_) March 27, 2013
Some important advice from the Anna himself.
With this #Holi festival and excitement building, it’s important to prepare so that companion and stray #animals aren’t harmed during the #festivities. Play safe and a Happy Holi/Have a safe, responsible & a very very #HappyHoli . pic.twitter.com/NCPmRjwJUQ— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 20, 2019
