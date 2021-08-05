Holiday Fishing Makes Three Friends Millionaires in UK

Sometimes it becomes difficult to believe the existence of weird aquatic creatures found in the deep sea. The pictures of many such creatures have gone viral on several occasions. Recently three friends in Britain decided to go for fishing. But they could not even think that they would catch something that would make them millionaires. They actually caught a Bluefin Tuna Fish of 328 kilograms.

This was so huge that it did not fit in their boat. The moment they tried to pull the fish, two of the friends fell in the water. Then they finally balanced themselves and came out of the sea with the huge fish. The task of bringing the fish out was very difficult for them.

The three friends- Kyle Kavila, Gareth Valarino and Sean Desuisa— planned to go for fishing on July 9. They went to the sea in a 15 feet long boat. But their magic catch could not fit into the boat.

The three have been going for fishing together for many years and used to enjoy the activity. But this time they caught a fish bigger than the biggest man of Britain whose weight is 317 kg. Since they could not fit the fish in their boat, they dragged it along with the net. The fish was divided into three parts. Some of it was sold in the market while the rest was taken to enjoy with family and friends.

One of them said about his share that the meat was sold for five lakh sixteen thousand rupees. However, if he would have sold it in Japan, then he would have got 10 to 15 times more money.

If you think that this is the costliest fish then, it’s not true. Till now the record is in the name of Japan’s ‘Tuna king’ Kiyoshi Kimura as he caught a Bluefin Tuna of 278 kg in 2019 which was sold for 25 crore 28 lakh rupees.

