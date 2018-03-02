GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Holi
Holika Dahan: Mumbai Residents Burn Nirav Modi's Effigy to Ward off 'Evil'

Dressed in a brown suit, Nirav Modi's effigy sat atop a large diamond along with a placard that read, 'PNB ghotala diamond king'.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 2, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
Photo credits: ANI / Twitter
Like many other festivals celebrated in India, Holi also signifies the victory of good over evil.

And Mumbaikars have found a unique way to ward off the "evil".

The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area created and burnt a 58-feet tall effigy of Nirav Modi, wanted in India for the biggest bank scam in the country, symbolising the evil character of Holika, reported ANI.

"Since the past eight years, residents of this Chawl have been replicating contemporary social issues during their Holi celebrations," said a resident of BDD Chawl to ANI.




"Nirav Modi should be brought back to India and all the money should be recovered from him. This is the only message that we wanted to give on Holika Dahan,” Pratik Kale, who made the effigy, told ANI.




Dressed in a brown suit, Nirav Modi's effigy sat atop a large diamond along with a placard that read, “PNB ghotala diamond king”.

