Hollywood Actor Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday 'Suit' Draws Embarrassment for Daughter Apple Martin

Most teenagers are embarrassed by their parents’ online shenanigans and its latest victim is Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter.

The Oscar-winning actress who turned 48 on September 27 took to Instagram to show off her body and endorse her Goop skin care product.

Paltrow described her latest image as being in nothing but her birthday suit. She thanked all her fans, friends, and family for the birthday wishes. She also endorsed her skincare and wellness company Goop’s brand new body butter which she was probably endorsing with this nude post.

Reacting to Paltrow’s post, Apple Martin, her 16-year-old daughter, commented, “MOM” in shouty capitals, describing her embarrassment. The post has received nearly 9 lakh likes while Apple’s comment has received over 12,000 likes.

Friends actor Courteney Cox also commented on the picture, “Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.” Singer Katy Perry took a different route to admire Paltrow’s post as she said, “HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate ♥️”

Apple is Paltrow and her former husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s daughter. The two also have a son named Moses. The couple had divorced in 2016, however they continue to successfully parent their children.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016. In her recent interview at The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed that her relationship with Chris is now better than during their marriage. She added that people have to know that every relationship is 50-50.

Explaining her parenting post-divorce, Paltrow, best known among the current generation for her role in Marvel movies, says that they both are committed to put their children first, and it is harder than it looks because some days a person really does not want to be with the person that they are getting divorced from. But, through commitment they can do it.