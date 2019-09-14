Watch: Hollywood Drummer of 'Matrix' Fame Takes to Mumbai Streets on Ganesh Chaturthi
US based drummer Greg Ellis has worked in several Hollywood films such as Godzilla in 2014, Iron Man in 2008 and Dawn Of The Dead in 2004.
Image credit: Twitter/Anand Mahindra
Hollywood percussionist Greg Ellis was in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi and from a video that has gone viral, it looks like he had a blast.
Recently, a video of Ellis, the LA-based drummer who has worked in popular films like The Matrix, Godzilla, Argo among others, playing drums on “Mumbai streets” surfaced on Twitter, even as the city as was doused in the spirit of Ganeshotsav, the 10-day long Ganesh festival.
The video was initially tweeted by business man and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra and later shared widely by others.
Apparently a Hollywood music producer.The Ganesh festival’s already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai’s streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions? #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MFwZwgzUqV— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019
The 42-second clip in which Ellis is seen engaging in "jugal bandi" as IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal put it.
Hollywood music composer- Greg Ellis of pictures like Matrix, Iron man, 300 etc., taking part in a Jugalbandi with Local Drummers at Ganapati festival, Mumbai... pic.twitter.com/7XMVZzwJqV— HGS Dhaliwal, IPS (@hgsdhaliwalips) September 10, 2019
"The Ganesh festival's already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai's streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions? " Anand Mahindra's tweet reads, which also has a question for his fans and followers
And netizens did not disappoint.
Definitely yes !Pune Mandal’s will have many entries in that festival pic.twitter.com/QCIXrFwnrR— Anshu Dubey (@AnshuDubey27) September 6, 2019
yess. indeed its a very good idea. with sponsors like Mahindra to back the stream drum festival, it will be an instant hit.— (@VickyAgarwalaVA) September 6, 2019
It will be a great idea. I mean lots people can get attracted to to this event.So we must do it.— Ankit Kumar (@ankitpvmi) September 6, 2019
That would be an amazing initiative.— Nikhil Jain (@gnkjain) September 6, 2019
Should do that immediately— Pavan Rao P (@PPavanRao) September 6, 2019
Why not Mr. @anandmahindra , This can give a platform to many young/old aspirants looking for a chance.— Indian (@rashmi21044) September 6, 2019
We have a rich culture and traditions...all religions. If we all, together, celebrate and enjoy in the true spirit, show the world what we have,be able to create an atmosphere where families can come and watch & participate without fear, it will be Paradise on Earth. #Wishes— Painkiller GSV (@PainkillerGSV) September 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/ashishAhandoo/status/1169995456635555840
It speaks volume that you are sensitive enough . People like you should take lead— Sanjeev (@Sanjeev35966588) September 6, 2019
https://twitter.com/PSisaudia/status/1169997690656022528
The 10-day long Ganeshotsav celebrations started on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019.
