Watch: Hollywood Drummer of 'Matrix' Fame Takes to Mumbai Streets on Ganesh Chaturthi

Hollywood percussionist Greg Ellis was in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi and from a video that has gone viral, it looks like he had a blast.

Recently, a video of Ellis, the LA-based drummer who has worked in popular films like The Matrix, Godzilla, Argo among others, playing drums on “Mumbai streets” surfaced on Twitter, even as the city as was doused in the spirit of Ganeshotsav, the 10-day long Ganesh festival.

The video was initially tweeted by business man and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra and later shared widely by others.

Apparently a Hollywood music producer.The Ganesh festival’s already gone global but this fusion on Mumbai’s streets is exciting. Do you think our Cultural team should organise an international Street Drums festival every year during the Ganesh immersions? #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/MFwZwgzUqV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 6, 2019

The 42-second clip in which Ellis is seen engaging in "jugal bandi" as IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal put it.