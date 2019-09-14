Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Hollywood Drummer of 'Matrix' Fame Takes to Mumbai Streets on Ganesh Chaturthi

US based drummer Greg Ellis has worked in several Hollywood films such as Godzilla in 2014, Iron Man in 2008 and Dawn Of The Dead in 2004.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 14, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Watch: Hollywood Drummer of 'Matrix' Fame Takes to Mumbai Streets on Ganesh Chaturthi
Image credit: Twitter/Anand Mahindra
Hollywood percussionist Greg Ellis was in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi and from a video that has gone viral, it looks like he had a blast.

Recently, a video of Ellis, the LA-based drummer who has worked in popular films like The Matrix, Godzilla, Argo among others, playing drums on “Mumbai streets” surfaced on Twitter, even as the city as was doused in the spirit of Ganeshotsav, the 10-day long Ganesh festival.

The video was initially tweeted by business man and Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra and later shared widely by others.

The 42-second clip in which Ellis is seen engaging in "jugal bandi" as IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal put it.

