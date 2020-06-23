Hollywood Producer Steve Bing Dies by Suicide after Being Depressed due to Covid-19 Quarantine

In an alleged incident of suicide, Hollywood producer and scriptwriter, Steve Bing, famous for Kangaroo Jack, Missing in Action, The Hangover II, has died after falling from the window of his house at the age of 55.

According to reports, the writer/producer jumped from his 27th floor apartment in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood after beings severely depressed "about lack of human contact during quarantine."

The exact reason that triggered Bing to perhaps die by suicide has not, however, been ascertained yet.

The billionaire was also well-known for his philanthropy including being a donor to the Clinton Foundation and having signed up to the Bill Gates and Warren Buffett 'Giving Pledge'.

Mourning his death, former US President Bill Clinton said, "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in."

He added, "I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace."

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Bing is survived by his two children — Damian Hurley and Kira Kerkorian, who were born out of his relationships with Hollywood actress and model Elizabeth Hurley and former US tennis player Lisa Bonder.