Home at Last: Stuck in Pakistani Jail for 18 Years After Losing Passport, Woman Returns to India

Its been an unrelenting struggle of almost two decades but Hasina Begum has finally returned home. 65-year-old Hasina had gone to Pakistan 18 years ago to meet the relatives of her husband when she lost her passport. This was only the beginning of an arduous and painful wait after Hasina was sent to a Pakistani jail when she couldn't ascertain her true identity.

A resident of Aurangabad, Hasina is married to Dilshad Ahmed, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Aurangabad police had filed a 'missing person's' report in the matter after relatives of Hasina took the matter up to them and it was then further sent to Pakistani authorities.

Upon returning, Hasina Begum was received by her family and Aurangabad police.

News agency ANI quoted Hasina as saying, "I went through a lot of hardships and I am feeling peace after returning to my country. I am feeling as if I am in heaven. I was imprisoned forcefully in Pakistan."

Hasina said she was in Lahore when she lost her passport and the authorities there 'forcefully' sent to a jail in Pakistan. She had time and again urged the Pakistani authorities to release her as she was innocent but they only started trying to ascertain her identity after they received a report from the police in Aurangabad in India.

Khwaja Jainuddin Chishti, a relative of Hasina Begum, also thanked Aurangabad police for the help provided by them in bringing her back to her home country.

The Aurangabad police sent information to Pakistan stating that Hasina had a house in Rashidpura area of the city and has been registered under the City Chowk Police station in Aurangabad.

"I want to thank Aurangabad police for filing a report in the matter," she said.

Police said Hasina was released last week and handed over to the Indian authorities.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on January 1, India handed over lists of 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 77 fishermen in India's custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians.