Home Delivered Food, Better Internet: Here's What Kerala Govt is Doing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala is faced with rising cases of Coronavirus infections, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is using his official Twitter handle to keep people updated with the steps being taken to control the situation.

Kerala has till now reported nine COVID-19 cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery. An 89-year-old woman, the mother of another patient who returned from Italy recently, is said to be in critical condition.

Apart from setting up a 24 hour control room the government has assured improved quality and availability of broadband internet as several people are opting for 'work from home option'. Officials have also been directed to ensure home delivery of food to families that are under observation.





#COVID19 | Improving Readiness

As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet. Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന സ്റ്റേറ്റ് കോവിഡ് 19 കോള്‍ സെന്റര്‍ വീണ്ടും പ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു. As new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State, the 24 hour control room has been reopened. Contact for #COVID19 related queries: 0471 2309250 0471 2309251 0471 2309252 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 9, 2020

Listing out the cabinet decisions to counter the rising cases of Coronavirus, Vijayan said that the state has been put on high alert and all public programmes have been suspended till March 31. Schools till class 8 have also been ordered to remain closed.





Cabinet Decisions | Fighting #Covid19

➡️ State put under high alert ➡️ All public programs suspended till this 31st ➡️ Educational institutions of classes up to VII will remain closed ➡️ No change in exams for classes VIII to X ➡️ Awareness programmes across the State — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

In another tweet, Vijayan also advised people to follow the instructions of health officials, to stay away from misinformation and to report if a person displays symptoms. "State Govt is closely monitoring the #COVID19india situation. No new cases reported. Kerala's health network is capable of handling any emergency (sic)," he said in the tweet.