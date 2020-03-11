English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Home Delivered Food, Better Internet: Here's What Kerala Govt is Doing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerala has till now reported nine COVID-19 cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery.

Sana Fazili
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 11, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Share this:

Thiruvananthapuram: As Kerala is faced with rising cases of Coronavirus infections, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is using his official Twitter handle to keep people updated with the steps being taken to control the situation.

Kerala has till now reported nine COVID-19 cases which includes the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery. An 89-year-old woman, the mother of another patient who returned from Italy recently, is said to be in critical condition.

Apart from setting up a 24 hour control room the government has assured improved quality and availability of broadband internet as several people are opting for ‘work from home option’. Officials have also been directed to ensure home delivery of food to families that are under observation.


Listing out the cabinet decisions to counter the rising cases of Coronavirus,  Vijayan said that the state has been put on high alert and all public programmes have been suspended till March 31.  Schools till class 8 have also been ordered to remain closed.


In another tweet, Vijayan also advised people to follow the instructions of health officials, to stay away from misinformation and to report if a person displays symptoms. "State Govt is closely monitoring the #COVID19india situation. No new cases reported. Kerala's health network is capable of handling any emergency (sic)," he said in the tweet.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story