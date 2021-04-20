Homeless Man in US Breaks Down after Strangers Raise over Rs 12 Lakh for Him to Build House

A 46-year-old man who has been homeless for most of his house in Connecticut, US broke down after his friend raised a sum of 17,000 dollars (over 12 lakh rupees) to help him buy a house. The man identified as Mike is seen breaking down in a viral video after his friend hands him over an envelope with cash in it inside a car.

According to reports, it all started to change for Mike after he met 24-year-old blogger Phillip View and offered to clean his car window. Initially, Phillip refused the service request but then when he saw Mike sitting outside alone, he decided to let him work. He also invited him into his car and even bought a sandwich for him.

Eventually, both struck a cordial relationship over the days and Phillip, who has set out for a road trip, started recording their time together and all their conversations inside the car.

After sharing a few of their conversation online, Phillip made a request to the people of the internet if they can come forward and help out Mike in any way possible. He even set up a GoFundMe page for Mike and only two days after setting it up, Phillip could successfully raise a sum of 10,000 dollars.

Mike’s story had moved people a lot.

Talking to reporters Phillip said, “That was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life. When I set off on this journey eight months ago when I left home to live out my car and make videos, years in the future my dream was to give a person who deserves it a lump sum of money and change their life."

In one of their latest meetings that have been recorded, Phillip is seen handing over a red envelope with the sum to Mike. Mike couldn’t help but be overly emotional at the moment. Both even exchange hugs!

One of Mike’s first wishes is to get married now that he has some resources.

Mike lost his father at a very young age and reportedly even spent time in prison.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here