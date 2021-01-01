Homeless Man Moved to Tears When a Stranger Offered Him $500 to Buy New Glasses

A homeless man in California had been trying to work very hard to buy a pair of new glasses. Despite all his efforts, however, the man was unable to raise the $150 he needed for the new glasses. Even though he worked hard washing windows, he could only earn $1 per window.

Not one to lose heart, the homeless fellow, who had only managed to earn $11 with his window-washing work, managed to only buy essential items with the money. It was while the man was telling the story to a stranger at a grocery store.

The stranger heard the homeless's man's story and what he had been going through. As a gesture of kindness, the stranger left $500 for the homeless man on the store's counter.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, the man looked surprised at the stranger’s gesture. He got emotional and hugged the stranger.

Several netizens appreciated the stranger who helped the man for his selfless deed. “Omg my heart bless the man that helped him,” a user said. Another person wrote that he wept after watching the video.

The internet is replete with such stories of kindness. Recently, a story of a kind man surfaced. He visited a restaurant in Ohio and left a $5,600 tip for the entire staff of the eatery.

The owner of the restaurant was struggling to keep it afloat and could not pay the full salary to the staff. Owing to the financial constraints, his staff was unable to celebrate Christmas like every year with their family. But, the generous tip by the anonymous man ensured that the employees bought presents and Christmas trees for their families.

The eatery employed 28 people, so when the tip was equally divided among them, each member got $200. "Your restaurant staff becomes your family and everyone cares about each other. I've been staying out of the kitchen to give employees hours to get through and put gifts under the tree for their kids, so this was so huge for us," said Moussa Salloukh, the restaurant's owner and chef.

The interesting thing about that kind man is that he asked the restaurant to not reveal his identity, allowing him to remain anonymous.

In November 2020, a similar incident came to the fore. A man left a $3,000 tip for a single beer at a restaurant in Cleveland. He also asked the owner of the restaurant to distribute it among his staff.