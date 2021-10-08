Homeless Man Roasts Anti-Vaxxer in Viral Video, Netizens Start Fund to Find Him a House

Ever since the pandemic began, the polarization that was earlier prevalent in the political space also proliferated in the space of concrete facts. The COVID-19 pandemic gave a louder voice to a certain community called Anti-vaxxers who are against the inoculation of vaccines. Recently, a group of anti-vaxxers was doing a parade where they were spewing the same-old malarkey through a microphone and multiple posters when they got severely roasted by a homeless person walking by. A video of the hilarious burn was captured and shared on various social media platforms by a user named ‘Film The Police LA.’ In the video, a woman is heard shouting unfounded information about vaccines that, in actuality, are life-savers. She goes, “Do you see all these homeless people around? Are they dead in the street with COVID? Hell No! Why?” and all of a sudden, a voice in the background says, “Because I am vaccinated.”

After the blow was savagely administered, the camera pans to the person whose voice shattered the protestors, and it was a homeless man walking down the street with his belongings. The walk itself was a token of how perfect the reply and its timing was. He knew he killed it.

Watch the legend here:

Netizens went gaga over the reply and applauded the man’s magnificence. “Best response ever!” said one user. “Need to be a T-shirt,” said another. One user said that someone should start a 'gofundme' page (a portal through which people can donate) for him so that he can live a better life.

The user who uploaded the video wrote, “In the process of setting him up a ‘gofundme.’ I met him yesterday. He was sitting on a bench reading ‘Julius Caesar and the Roman Empire.’ Very Smart Guy. His name is Ray. We are going to change Ray’s life.”

In the truest sense, Ray is a living legend, and we wish he gets all the help. What do you think?

