Homeless US High School Student Receives $3 Million in 50 Scholarships, Twitter Cheers

17-year-old Tupac Mosley has been staying in various places around Memphis, but despite the challenges of being homeless, he has kept a 4.3 GPA.

A high school student in the United States has received more than $3 million in college scholarships, after topping his class while being homeless and enduring financial hardship.Tupac Mosley, 17, from Tennesee, received more than 50 scholarships for more than $3 million and acceptance offers from 40 colleges, according to Fox13.During his graduation speech, he told students at Raleigh Egypt High School that his story was an example nothing being impossible."When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated and excited and astonished that it was that much," said Mosley.Mosley is now planning to move into a permanent home."After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year," Mosley told FOX13 as the media outlet caught up with him while he was cleaning out the cabin he's living in.He said he and his family went to different homes but were blessed to have 'For the Kingdom', a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps "lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction."Mosley told FOX13 if it wasn't for the director allowing him and his family to stay there, college may have not been an option.Despite moving from house to house and not knowing how he was going to get to school, Mosley managed to keep a 4.3 GPA and thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him during his speech."I knew that I had to make them proud. I knew that their investment was worth it that and just show them that – yes, everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting," said Mosley."Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.Many on social media lauded Mosley's dedication.