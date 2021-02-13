News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Buzz»Homeless Woman in Germany Gives Birth Outdoors in Below Freezing Temperatures
1-MIN READ

Homeless Woman in Germany Gives Birth Outdoors in Below Freezing Temperatures

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

A homeless woman gave birth outdoors in temperatures well below freezing early Friday in the Bavarian city of Nuremberg, authorities said.

A police patrol spotted the 20-year-old woman, a companion and the newborn infant shortly after the birth at about 5 am on a ventilation grate outside a subway station, the dpa news agency reported.

The woman and her baby were huddled in a sleeping bag trying to keep warm in minus 15 Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Both were taken by authorities to a hospital to warm up and for observation.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...