Homeless Woman in US Gets Job, Laptop From Stranger After Sharing Struggles on TikTok

Having lost her job with no place to live either, Courtney had sunk in despair and was compelled to move onto the streets. However, in a heart-warming gesture, one woman not only gave her a job but new hopes too. According to a report by The Mirror, Courtney had openly shared her hardships through videos on her TikTok account. The 27-year-old who lives in New York had claimed that she and her partner both lost their jobs in the same week. With no place to live, Courtney and her partner initially moved in with her sister but were later forced onto the streets as things did not work well. Reportedly, the couple slept in parks while seeking shelter accommodation. However, they were required to have a job as a condition to apply for the accommodation.

As Courtney did not hesitate in sharing her struggles of being homeless through videos, her efforts finally paid off after New Yorker Chelsey Brown stepped in to help her. Chelsey, who is known as the ‘Heirloom hunter’ actively works to reunite people with their long-lost family heirlooms.

Moved by Courtney’s story, 28-year-old Chelsey gave her a laptop hoping that it would help her bag virtual job opportunities. “I know people tend to send money or supplies, but I wanted to send her an opportunity versus something static,” said Chelsey. She further claimed that she started following Courtney’s story and “could not help but feel compelled to help.”

However, Chelsey did not stop here, as a few weeks later she thought of roping in someone for her heirloom project. For Chelsey, Courtney turned out to be the right fit after which she hired her as a freelance writer for her blog posts.

Elated by the sweet gesture, Courtney reportedly shared the news on her TikTok account where she also showed off her new laptop.

Chelsey later shared that Courtney now writes blog posts on fascinating stories about the heirloom she finds and manages to return. She further highlighted that Courtney has been doing a great job and that she hopes to continue working with her.

