Homer Simpson's Misadventures Would Cost $143 Million in Medical Bills: Study

American sitcom The Simpsons has given pop culture an iconic central father figure, Homer Simpson, whose hamartia happens to be landing him in hospital after his failed antics. If you are one of the fans of Homer, you understand it all too well that the character lives for adventure and scaling “unclimbable” mountains. However, a recent study has now estimated that Homer’s penchant for chasing such adventures would make up a total of US$143 million (Rs10,82,98,76,200) in medical bills.

On Monday, Downtown LA Law Group, which specialises in accident and injury, revealed that their research has shown Homer’s medical expenses would certainly leave the Simpsons family under heavy debt. Considering the health care system of the US which is not so affordable, the cost of treating the aftermath of Homer’s failed shenanigans would leave him with a heavy bill. Downtown LA Law Group mentioned in its statement that Homer’s general accident-prone nature has racked up an estimated $141 million in medical bills over the show’s 706 episodes, which is 443 times more than the average American. To arrive at the hefty medical bill, the Downtown LA Law Group studied a sample of 50 memorable incidents from the 31-season-long show and still running, with the purpose of highlighting the dangers and potential cost of not having life insurance.

According to their research, the top five most expensive injuries Homer sustained are: Brain damage, whose treatment costs $1,525,500 (roughly Rs 11,55,29,928), Paralysis: $508,904 (around Rs 3,85,32,887), Radiation exposure whose treatment in the US would leave the patient with a bill of $150,000 (approximately Rs 1,13,57,610). Homer’s skull fracture treatment would have cost $100,000 ( roughly Rs 75,71,740), and the loss of consciousness treatment would leave them with a medical bill of $80,000 (around Rs 60,58,436).

The group also found that the most common injury sustained by Homer is him falling over, down the stairs and off roofs, breaking numerous bones on 10 separate occasions. This alone would cost him an estimated $48,000 (roughly Rs 36,34,545) each time. Such falls often come with a suspected concussion, which would be treated at an estimated cost of $800 (around Rs 60,575) for each of the eight incidents.

