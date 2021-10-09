CHANGE LANGUAGE
Homes, Cars Submerged: Twitter Flooded With Videos as Rains Bring Hyderabad to Standstill

Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the spell. (Credits: Twitter/@jsuryareddy67)

People took to social media to share their frustrations about the flooded roads and stalled life in Hyderabad after heavy rains and flashfloods.

Daily life was hit in Hyderabad after heavy downpour as well as thunderstorm on October 8, with flashfloods causing two casualties. Several flights were also delayed: i5 1428 (BBI-HYD) – diverted to BLR, 6E 697 (COK-HYD), 6E 631 (BBI-HYD), UK 879 (DEL-HYD), 6E 501 diverted to Vijayawada, 9i 517 (BLR-HYD), AI 619 (BOM-HYD) – diverted to BLR, and 6E 884 (TIR-HYD) diverted to MAA. Roads and the low-lying areas are inundated with water after the spell. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains. Rainwater even entered a restaurant in the Old City of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, according to a report by Mint, two persons were washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday. K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, “Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them," as quoted by news agency ANI. Many Twitter users shared visuals of the wreckage that their homes and properties were facing, not to mention the stalling of regular life. Soon, the microblogging platform was flooded with clips of rain and waterlogging, with ‘Hyderabad Rains’ trending at one point. Here’s what people had to say.

There were clips of waterlogged streets, submerged vehicles and shops. Many were sharing visuals of their homes being flooded, and vehicles being washed away in the torrents. Those from the Old City seemed particularly irate with the condition of streets and infrastructure.

Last week, the Indian Meteorological Department said that under the influence of Cyclone Gulab in Telangana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places. IMD has earlier warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and with lightning at isolated places over Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, south Gujarat state, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

