'Those Who Didn't Light Diyas This Year': Zomato's Diwali Wish is Resonating With Everyone

Indian food delivery app Zomato is renowned for its quirkiness on social media. The brand is always quick to jump on the latest trends by offering hot takes and garnering praise for the same, too. Zomato is no stranger to virality with almost all its social media posts being quite popular. Recently, during the Durga Pujo festivities, Zomato grabbed attention with a post that struck a chord with Bengalis. It put out a simple message of concern- in Bengali- ‘Khabar Kheye Niecho?’. For those who don’t understand the language, it translated to ‘Have you had your food’. For the unassuming ‘non-Bong’ sections on Twitterverse and elsewhere, this is a very quintessential Bengali way of asking someone if they have eaten their food or not. Twitter erupted in no time with hilarious reactions from Bongs, who even went so far as to correct the structure of Zomato’s attempt at Bengali. If a festival is around the corner, people are keen to know what the food delivery giant has got up its sleeve. On the occasion of Diwali 2021, too, Zomato didn’t disappoint. With a thoughtful message that warmed the hearts of netizens, the delivery app extended hope to people who’ve lost their loved ones this year and are not up for celebrations. With 14.9k likes at the time of writing this article, the tweet has, no doubt, gone viral.

Twitterati joined in sharing their personal stories of loss.

Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost.— (@futurezest) November 3, 2021

Thanks @zomato March 2021 still haunts me,Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali,my father is not in home, in that chair… Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again..— Patrick Bateman (@Patrick110100) November 3, 2021

I’m not Indian but thank you for this thoughtful tweet. Every day, every festival, from the last 4 months marks a first without my dad who was my life’s light.There will be no Diwali for me now but I wish happiness to all too and healing to those who need it❤️— Preeti Ishaqzaadi (@Ishaqzaadiii) November 3, 2021

Many lauded the humane gesture from the billion dollar startup.

Someone said this. Glad and thankful to @zomato for this thought. Many lives lost and many scars are permanent this year. Hope things will heal slowly. — Deepak Taunk (@deepaktaunk5) November 3, 2021

Whoever wrote this deserves a raise ❤️— Sahil (@sahilypatel) November 3, 2021

This is best Diwali message till date. There is nothing happy about loosing someone very close. Thanks @zomato and hope we will celebrate a happier Diwali next year.— ambitesh gaur (@AmbiteshG) November 3, 2021

Zomato had also made its aversion to soan papdi well known with a pre-Diwali rangoli post.

Earlier, Zomato had come under fire after a complaint about a food delivery goof-up turned out to be an unpleasant episode for a Tamil-speaking Zomato customer, who was told that he should know Hindi as it was the “national language" of India. Zomato later issued an apology to the customer and confirmed that the executive had been terminated after social media uproar. However, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal informed in another tweet that the part-time executive had been reinstated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.