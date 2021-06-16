Honest Resignation Note Left by Disgruntled McDonald's Employee in US is Winning the Internet

Many of us have dreamt about quitting our job dramatically like in the movies by slamming the resignation letter in our boss' face or making the announcement before storming out of the office with a sigh of relief. However, in contrast, the reality is much different than our imagination as the process is much more awkward and complicated with lots of formalities. But that didn’t stop this McDonald’s employee from showing his meltdown and anger before calling it quits. The kitchen staff member’s legendary resignation style is winning praises on the internet.

The said McDonald’s employee, who worked in the fast-food chain’s restaurant in Louisville in Kentucky, US, didn’t hold back their true feelings and left an honest note at a drive-thru for customers and co-workers. The note read that the restaurant was closed because the employee was quitting while adding that they hated their job. The straightforward message was shared by a customer on Twitter who visited the chain with hopes of trying the newly introduced BTS meal, with new limited-time sauces picked by the Korean boy band, reports the Mirror.

Image credits: Twitter

The blunt message, that was printed on a white sheet, was well-received online as people praised the employee for their honesty and courage. A person said there was power in those words and he would also put this sign on his office’s door the next morning. A second person had other priorities and asked why don’t they save the customers trouble when their milkshake machine isn’t working and put a note saying that. A third user wondered how did the ice-cream machine type the note.

The note resonated with several other users who recalled their own quitting experiences. One such user shared that this was how they also quit their job at a car wash, minus the sign. Another netizen applauded the bold move and added they should have done the same when they had to close as the only cashier by themselves for Walmart the previous month.

