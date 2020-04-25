Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi and Other Artists are Performing in a Live TikTok Concert During Lockdown

As India stays home during lockdown, going out to live concerts and music shows has come to a halt.





While artists are utilizing the lockdown to work on their new music, audiences are missing out on watching them perform live - you simply can't recreate the same magic by re-watching a YouTube video.

As a step to bring the music to the fans, popular musicians like Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amit Trivedi, Mika Singh, Aastha Gill and more are holding a live concert on TikTok on 26th April, Sunday.

"What better way than going live with your fans while at home! I'm really looking forward to and what a great way to spread some love, hope and positivity during this time. I'm always looking at ways to engage with my fans," said Honey Singh, posting a video on his TikTok account to share news of the concert.





"Social distancing is the need of the hour and what better way to keep yourself entertained than by listening to music. Music really calms me and I wish to spread some positive energy to my fans as well," explained Aastha Gill.

Along with them, singers like Salman Ali, Manj Musik, Ankit Tiwari, Akriti Kakar, Jubin Nautiyal,



GV Prakash, Mika Singh, Amit Trivedi and Rapper Maddy will also be performing.

The live concert starts at 11 A.M and will continue till late at night, almost re-creating the same feeling you have when you go to a day-long music festival.