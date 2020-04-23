Honey, the Lonely Dolphin, Dies 2 Years After Being Left Alone in a Japanese Aquarium

Back in January 2018, there was a lot of outcry around Honey, a dolphin which was abandoned in a small pool in a Japanese aquarium. After around two years of being alone, Honey has finally bid goodbye to the world.

The death of Honey has left many animal welfare activists devastated. The Dolphin Project, a group for the conservation and protection of dolphins around the world, confirmed the news on April 4. They also revealed that despite numerous efforts, they were unable to get Honey out of that place.

The bottlenose dolphin was abandoned in a small pool at the Marine Park Aquarium in Japan after the owner decided to close the facility. He cited declining footfall following the 2011 earthquake as the cause of his decision.

Honey, along with 46 penguins and hundreds of fish and reptiles, was left in the facility with just one caretaker to feed the animals. The aerial pictures captured by various animal rights activists revealed that Honey was left alone in a small pool. That is one reason why it was also dubbed as the world’s ‘loneliest dolphin’.

Honey was captured in 2005 near Taiji, a western port town in Japan. The port is infamously known for dolphin hunting and has also been featured in the Oscar-winning 2009 documentary The Cove.

Earlier, these dolphins were hunted for either selling to marine parks and aquariums or were killed for meat. However, after the release of the documentary, the Japan Association of Zoos and Aquariums has agreed to stop buying dolphins from Taiji.