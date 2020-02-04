Take the pledge to vote

Honeymoon Turns into Nightmare for Couple Who Went to Shanghai Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Visiting Shanghai on their honeymoon trip did cost dear to a newly married couple who are now spending their time in an isolation ward after being quarantined.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Visiting Shanghai on their honeymoon trip did cost dear to a newly married couple who are now spending their time in Ajmer situated JLN Hospital in an isolation ward after being quarantined as suspected patients for the Novel Coronavirus.

Their samples have been sent to SMS Jaipur hospital for further diagnosis and their family members have been asked to stay cautious.

The newly married couple from Kishangarh (Ajmer) went to Shanghai on January 25 on a honeymoon trip, however, returned back on January 27 after receiving information about the Coronavirus.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (Ajmer) Dr K.K. Soni said: "They have been kept under observation till the time their report comes which is expected in next 24 hours. The patients are around 27 years old."

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said that till Sunday, 3,933 passengers from 27 international flights have been screened at Jaipur international airport.

Singh is taking constant review meetings to take stock of the situation.

The passengers coming from Wuhan shall be admitted in the ESIC hospital in Alwar.

V.K. Mathur, ESI Director, also inspected the hospital to check the arrangements.

