Home» News» Buzz» ‘Disappointed’ Pakistani Fan Who Went Viral During WC to Feature in Hong Kong Meme Museum
‘Disappointed’ Pakistani Fan Who Went Viral During WC to Feature in Hong Kong Meme Museum

Sarim Akhtar took to Twitter, to share a YouTube clip featuring the Hong Kong Meme Museum.(Image Credits: @msarimakhtar)

Sarim Akhtar rose to fame after his disappointed face with his hands on his waist during a Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 went viral.

Remember Sarim Akhtar, the disappointed Pakistani cricket fan, who has been the face of memes since 2019? Apart from the huge popularity that he has gained, Akhtar has now found a spot in the Hong Kong Meme Museum. Akhtar took to Twitter, to share a YouTube clip featuring the Hong Kong Meme Museum, adding that the clip has a glimpse of Akhtar’s famous ‘disappointed’ pose. He went on to share a photo of the meme that has been put on display in the museum.

Akhtar rose to fame after his disappointed face with his hands on his waist during a Pakistan vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 went viral. Akhtar’s recent post sharing his appearance on the museum too was lauded by Twitter users.

In a recent interview to VICE India, Akhtar opened up on what its been like to be recognized as a meme. While Akhtar’s reaction was genuine, he realized after the match was over when an interviewer came over, that he had gone viral.

“After my name was leaked, I got thousands of friend requests on Facebook and my phone was ringing through the night,” he tells VICE. “It went way beyond the cricket space, especially in countries like Uganda, Botswana, Malaysia and Indonesia,” he said. “It’s relatable because it fits into any situation that involves an unpopular decision.”

When the viral completed its 2nd anniversary recently, cricketing accounts and fans got together to give a shoutout to Akhtar’s remarkable expression. The viral meme even featured in the Tweets by International Cricket Council and Somerset County.

Replying to Somerset’s tweet, Akhtar wrote, “Thanks @Somersetcc yes I took a 3 hrs drive to Taunton from London and it proved to be an iconic day for me."

first published:August 01, 2021, 18:17 IST