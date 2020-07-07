Hong Kong Protesters Raise Blank Papers to Avoid Banned 'Revolution of Our Times' Slogan

Dozens of demonstrators participated in a regular lunchtime protest on Monday (July 6), raising blank pieces of white paper to avoid slogans banned under the new national security law.

The sweeping legislation punishes crimes related to secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison.

The day after the law came into effect, a man was arrested for carrying a Hong Kong independence flag.

On Friday (July 3), the local government declared the slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" illegal.

Also Read: Hong Kong's Slogan 'Revolution of Our Times' is Now Illegal in The Country

And a man who allegedly drove a motorcycle into police officers during a protest and carrying a flag with that message has been charged with acts relating to terrorism and incitement of separatism.

Along with the blank pages, protesters also placed down empty sticky notes to represent their demands.

"These slogans will always be in my heart and those words will always stay on white paper, which will never disappear,'" said Mr Leung, who declined to give his full name.