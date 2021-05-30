Hong Kong Residents Can Win $1.4 Million Apartment for Getting Vaccinated

In wake of local authorities trying to tackle a widespread reluctance to get vaccinated in Hong Kong, developers are offering a $1.4 million apartment prize to citizens who will get the Covid-19 jab.

In a statement, Sino Group’s philanthropic arm Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said that they are offering a new 449 square-foot (42 square-meter) apartment to citizens getting the vaccine in their Grand Central project in the Kwun Tong area.

However, there are certain criteria that a person must fulfill in order to be eligible for the prize. According to Bloomberg Quint, only Hong Kong residents who have received two vaccine doses are eligible for the draw.

According to AFP, Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate all 7.5 million people. But rampant distrust of the government along with a lack of urgency in a comparatively virus-free city — has led to hesitancy and a dismally lagging inoculation drive.

The Hong Kong government has been providing several incentives such as reopening bars and shortening quarantines in an attempt to encourage citizens to get inoculated. Although vaccines are available for adults of all ages in Hong Kong, only 12.6% of the population of 7.5 million has received both jabs, according to Bloomberg.

Since Hong Kong has one of the world’s most expensive property prices, a free apartment can be assumed as a very lucrative offer that several citizens would want to cash in. As per government figures, private residential prices in Hong Kong reached a 21-month high last month.

Hong Kong is, however, not the only place in the world to offer a prize to people getting vaccinated. Several states in the US have also organised vaccine lotteries to attract people.

