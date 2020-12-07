'Honorary Indian': Desis Bring Out the Chai After Singaporean Redditor Shares Love for Parle-G

There are some food items that not only taste well but also invoke nostalgia for Indians. One of these items is Parle-G biscuits and it is now getting its share of fame on the social news aggregator Reddit.

A person from Singapore shared a picture of everyone’s favourite Parle-G on Reddit and said that he had the biscuit with his friends in India and has loved it ever since.

He further said that he found Parle-G at a local store in Singapore and has purchased 10 packs of the same. “This is my all-time favourite from now on,” he added.

The post has received over 6.8k upvotes and Indians, especially the ones in Singapore, are commenting on the post to know where one can find their beloved Parle-G in Singapore.

A user named Captain Dofus said that he is an Indian who studies in Singapore. Captain asked, “Could you tell me where? I’m also missing this hahahah.” Someone who has tried the biscuit with water commented on the Reddit thread, “Water And Parle-G Combination is Very Unique and Delicious.”

A user also said that although many consider Parle-G as the snack of the poor, it is delicious. They added, “It's full of sugar of course but the proportions of everything sits very well on the tongue.”

“Now you officially have become an honorary Indian,” declared another Reddit user responding to the post of the person from Singapore.

Apart from Singaporeans and Indians, the thread has attracted the attention of an American Reddit user as well. The user said that although they have never tried it, Parle-G peaked their taste buds. The user said, “I just placed an order from Amazon. Thanks for posting this.”

The biscuit brand Parle-G belongs to the company Parle Products which was established in 1929. Parle-G biscuit was launched as an alternative to British glucose biscuits after India’s independence.

They are a popular brand of biscuits that are affordable for lower-income families as a snack. The biscuit was available in a white and yellow wax paper wrapping for years but now it has started to sell in plastic wrapping.

Concerns around the same were put forth in June 2020 by Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda after the news surfaced that the brand has had their highest ever sale in India during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Randeep said that his career has been fuelled by chai (tea) and Parle-G and the amount of waste would be reduced if the packaging is biodegradable. “Now the sales are up, let's see the contribution to a better Tom (tomorrow) too,” he had said.