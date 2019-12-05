Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hooligans Spray Polar Bear with 'T-34' in Russia, Environmentalists Outraged

This has caused outrage among environmentalists, scientists and social media users, who warned that this could have serious implications on the animal’s safety.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 5, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Hooligans Spray Polar Bear with 'T-34' in Russia, Environmentalists Outraged
Video grab. (Instagram)

With the rising global temperature and climate change, proper conservation of polar bears have been a subject of great importance to activists and environmentalist. Now, a video floating online which features a polar bear that has created a stir after it went viral on social media.

In the video, a polar bear can be seen with “T-34” painted on its fur. This has caused outrage among environmentalists, scientists and social media users, who warned that this could have serious implications on the animal’s safety. With the letters painted on it, it will become difficult for the Arctic animal to camouflage with its surroundings and hunt for food.

BBC reported that investigation is underway to determine exactly where in Arctic Russia the video was filmed. In the report, they also said that ‘T-34’ was a tank that played a vital role in the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Sergey Kavry, a member of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), posted the clip on Facebook.

According to Kavry, locals from the Chukotka region in Russia's Far East received the footage on a WhatsApp group.

"I don't know the details of which region, district, or vicinity this [footage] was taken," he said.

He further added, "If it's a military lettering theme... that is some kind of perverse disrespect for history."

Daria Buyanova, the press officer for WWF Russia told BBC that he was in shock after looking at the images. He further added that the imprinting "looks like a bad joke".

The origin of the video is now being investigated by experts.

