'Hope This Email Finds You Well': These Hilarious Memes Sum Up What WFH Has Been Like

How many times has an email actually found you close to well? It’s 2020, we're in the middle of a pandemic, and emails are still initiated with this prehistoric ice-breaker!

Let's be real. The etiquette of exchanging virtual pleasantries even though well-intentioned, the phrase is draining the life and energy of souls. It's not easy and doesn’t make one feel close to well in the current scenario and the anxiety it has brought down. No wonder that people can’t help but mock one of the classic opening lines of electronic mail. "Hope this email finds you well".

Many working employees are so exhausted with this phrase that they find it hard not to react anymore. Since the WFH phenomenon is testing enough and becoming hard to deal with, they are taking to online social media platforms to express in all honesty that the email is not finding them well and is making a way straight to the trash folder.

The basic format for the memes is simple: People type the dreaded “I hope this email finds you well” and then add the words “how the email finds/found me” attaching images depicting a more realistic representation properly reflecting the emotional state of the recipient. These pictures often convey anger, exhaustion, tiredness, unstable moods, and everything in between.

The good people of the internet have generated memes of this email small talk. The "Hope this email finds you well" meme had a resurgence on Twitter especially because it's 2020. It has become a hilarious trend on Twitter, where people think it is super relevant.

Netizens are of the strong opinion that “I hope the email finds you well, how the email finds me” memes could be the best seen all year as they are super honest and the most accurate.

Here are the best and favorite examples of "I hope this email finds you well!" memes so far for inspiration.

“Hope this email finds you well”How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/K8mOwPVF8T — Walk Thru My Thoughts (@WhatsUrIG) August 26, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well”How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/JAca0f6Ag7 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 30, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.” how this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/6I1erABEgj — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 29, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well!”How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/yndOHgRKmL — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 28, 2020

"hope this email finds you well"how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/R7yB93xl1K — Stephen Hopkins (@phil_lol_ogist) August 31, 2020

What do you think about this meme? Isn't it too relatable during the times of WFH? Tell us!