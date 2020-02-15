'Hope this Helps Win IPL': Vijay Mallya Takes a Dig at RCB's New Bar-Cafe and Logo

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya might be wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in India for alleged fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9,000 crores in unpaid loans. But that does not stop the flamboyant businessman from taking digs at his former T20 team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled their brand-new logo. The redesigned logo with the majestic lion illustrates and brings alive RCB's philosophy, a bold and fearless attitude of playing exciting cricket. But former owner Vijay Mallya has made it clear that it is time for RCB to win the title as the team gears up for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league.

Apart from the logo, the team also unveiled a bar and cafe called 'RCB Bar & Cafe' where RCB fans can come and meet other fans or even the cricketers themselves.

Mallya, who formerly owned the team till 2011, took to Twitter to take a dig at the team. "Congratulations. Hope this helps in winning the IPL," Mallya wrote in apparent sarcasm.

This was not the only dig either. Reacting to the new logo, Mallya took to Twitter and wrote: "Great...but win the trophy!"

In fact, he went on to speak on how skipper Virat Kohli should be given the freedom to guide the side to a title as the fans want to see the team bring the trophy home.

"Virat came to RCB from the India U 19 squad. Virat has led India to great success and has been an outstanding performer himself. Leave it to him and give him the freedom. All RCB fans want that long overdue IPL trophy," he wrote.

Mallya has been retweeting many of RCB's official Twitter updates with his own responses.

The new RCB logo design balances the simplicity and 'iconicity' of the lion to create the next chapter for one of India's most iconic sports team.

The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

